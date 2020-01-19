JULY 1, 1932 - JANUARY 17, 2020 Sally Lee Schindel Cone died at WellSpRING RETIREment Community in Greensboro, NC. Sally is survived by her daughters, Saralee Smithwick, and Nance Smithwick (Roger Beebe), step children, Bunny Bulluck (David), Steve Cone (Caroline), Billy Cone and Alan "A" Cone (Suzanne), grandchildren, Drayton and Anderson Beebe (Allison), seven step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alan W. Cone. Sally was born in 1932 in Hagerstown, MD. She was the only child of Frances and Phillip Schindel (both deceased). After attending Randolph-Macon Women's College 1950-1952, she transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a Phi-Beta Kappa and graduated in 1954 with a BA from the School of Education. Sally married and lived in Charleston, SC where her two daughters were born, and relocated to Greensboro in 1964. She was an English teacher in Secondary Education, grades 10-12 in Charleston and in Greensboro. After earning her Masters in Library Education from University of North Carolina, Greensboro in 1972, she was a Librarian at Oak Ridge Military Academy, Greensboro Public Schools and the Public Information Officer for The Greensboro Housing Authority. In 1976, she married the love of her life and best friend, Alan Cone. She and Alan had 43 wonderful years together. They enjoyed life through their many adventures of traveling, entertaining their friends in Greensboro, and their mountain home in Hound Ears, and their support of numerous philanthropic organizations. Her legacy is the impact she made on the causes about which she was most passionate: gender and racial equality. She was active on many boards, coalitions and commissions, including: the Board of Trustees of UNCG, Randolph- Macon Women's College and Bennett College; the Board of Directors and President of Planned Parenthood of the Triad; the Board of Directors, Family and Children's Services of Greater Greensboro; the Chairperson and co-founder, Commission on Women's Issues; Co-Chair (with Alan) The Alexis de Toqueville Society of The United Way of Greensboro; Charter Member (founder) of UNCG Friends of Women's Studies; Board of Directors of NC Center for Laws Affecting Women; founding member of the NC Republican Coalition for Choice; Member of the Governor's Task Force on Domestic Violence; Board Member, The Feminist Press at CUNY (City University New York). The communities she supported responded with appreciation and awards. She was deeply honored to receive the James T. Isler Friend of Family and Children's Service Award; Carpathian Award, category "Speaking Out," NC Equity; Sally Schindel Cone Scholarship Fund, established by friends and peers in Women's Studies, UNCG; Lifetime Service Award presented by Planned Parenthood NC-West; Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women, Women of Achievement Award Community Service; Annual NCCJ Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award (shared with Alan); first Annual "Sally S. Cone Learning for Your Health and Life Award" given to Sally and Alan Cone by Planned Parenthood Health Systems; Lifetime of Service Award, Volunteer Center of United Way. The impact of her life is best summarized by a Certificate of Gratitude from Younger Women Presented to Sally Cone in honor of her 60th birthday. With this honor, the Younger Women paid tribute by acknowledging that her "bravery, intelligence, strength, and vision have moved the cause of equality for all women in the city of Greensboro, the state of North Carolina, and the nation.... We are forever indebted to this woman who has shown us the value of persistence and believing in yourself. In knowing Sally our lives have been enriched and our own struggles have been lightened." A memorial and reception in her honor will be held at WellSpring Retirement Center. Date, time, with additional details to follow at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. The family would like to thank Sally's dear companion and primary caregiver, Robin Craddock and the caregivers and staff at WellSpring Skilled Care and Wellspring Home Care for their wonderful love and care for Sally. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.
Cone, Sally Lee Schindel
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Cone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.