GREENSBORO William "Bill" David Comerford, 89, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed on June 15, 2019. Bill was born February 17, 1930, in Shelbyville, KY to John J. and Ruth S. Comerford. Bill married Donalda "Donnie" MacKay on September 6, 1952, in Walnut Creek, CA, while he was serving four years in the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge, they both worked at the family business, Western Roto Engravers, Inc. (WRE/ColorTech) until Bill retired as president and CEO in 2000. They retired to Longs, SC, where they enjoyed golf, sun and friends at The Long Bay golf community. In 2012, they came back to Greensboro where they moved to Whitestone, a Masonic and Eastern Star Community. Donnie passed away in August, 2014, and Bill continued to live at Whitestone until his passing. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John Phillip Comerford. He is survived by sons John David Comerford and Daniel Eric Comerford; daughter Kathleen Comerford Harrelson; grandsons Kevin Daniel Comerford, Christopher Eric Comerford, Kyle Robert Comerford; granddaughters Julie Comerford Wells, Jennifer Austin Comerford, Erin Comerford Gibson, Katelyn Marie Williams and Kinsey Ann Williams; two great-granddaughters, Dylan Elizabeth Wells and Madelyn Austin Wells. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, (800)-272-3900. A memorial service will be held at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
