JULY 7, 1934 - AUGUST 9, 2019 John Fitzgerald Comer, age 85, of Greensboro passed away Friday August 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday August 12, 2019 at West Market St. United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. John was born July 7, 1934 in Greensboro to the late William and Hazel Comer. He graduated from Greensboro Sr. High School (Grimsley), and later from UNC-Chapel Hill where he received a bachelor's degree and a law degree. Mr. Comer retired as a lt. colonel from the U.S. Army Reserves where he served in the JAG Corps. He also practiced law in Greensboro for 49 years. He was a lifelong member of West Market St. United Methodist Church where he was baptized on April 18, 1943, and taught Sunday School for many years. John was a big supporter of Grimsley High School and was instrumental in the renovation of Jamieson Stadium. He loved reading, solving puzzles, sailing, painting and was an avid writer, but most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Comer is survived by his wife of 61 years Ruth Smart Comer, son John-Edward Comer, daughters Melissa Comer Bateski (Van), and Marianna Comer Beck (Bill), and grandchildren Joshua Beck, Dylan Beck, Emma Bateski, and Abigail Bateski. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Catherine Lucinda Comer, and brother Ernest Comer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Children's Home Society of NC at 604 Meadow St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.