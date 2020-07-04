Stokesdale Taylor Dean 'Big Job' Combs, 29, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick- Stokesdale. Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Taylor Combs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

