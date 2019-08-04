MARCH 27, 1927 - AUGUST 2, 2019 James "Alfred" Combs, 92, of Eden, NC passed away August 2, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County in Wentworth, NC. A Funeral Service will be held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel at 4:00pm on Monday, August 5, 2019. Full Military Honors will be provided by the US Navy and the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard on the front lawn of Fair Funeral Home immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at Dan View Cemetery. Alfred was born March 27, 1927 in Draper section of Eden, NC. He served in the Navy for two years as a Seaman 2nd Class. Mr. Combs retired from Fieldcrest Mills, in 1992 after many years of service. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed carpentry, reading his bible, and listening to gospel music and preaching on the TV. Alfred is survived by his two sons, Danny Combs, Eric Combs, wife Rebecca, grandchildren Nickolas Combs, wife Julie, William Combs and great-grand daughter Mallory Combs. In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by his loving wife, Monsie Smart Combs, son, Keith Combs, three brothers: William Combs, Thomas Combs and Winford Combs, one sister, Elizabeth Wade Combs. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC. 27375 Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home Po Box 337, Eden,NC 27289
