April 11, 1942 - November 26, 2019 Nancy Jane Lemons Coltrane, 77, died at Moses Cone Hospital on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Nancy was born in Reidsville, North Carolina on April 11, 1942 to Nannie Woodall Lemons, who died shortly after childbirth. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles Floyd Coltrane in 2007, her parents, Cecil and Jewel Lemons; two brothers, Odell and John Lemons. Nancy was a volunteer organist at Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church for approximately 30 years. Her faith was strong and she trusted God. She always told her daughter, "It will work out. God will take care of you." She was very active in her church and community until her health would not allow her to continue. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross-stitch. She blessed many people with the beautiful pictures she colored. Many of her friends were encouraged by the inspirational emails she would send out. Even in her failing health she had the most optimistic disposition and blessed many people with her positive attitude and beautiful smile. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Carleane Edwards and husband, Bobby of High Point; four grand cats, Scamp, Sabrina, Blackie and Gypsy. The family wishes to express their heart felt appreciation to the following people for their wonderful care of Nancy over the past several years; caregiver, Kelly Everette; Dr. Kevin Little, Dr. Mark Skains, Dr. Michael Werts and nurse Jan Hall. "You all were so compassionate and caring, thank you from the bottom of our hearts." The family will visit with friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church, 2223 Sandy Ridge Road in High Point officiated by Reverend Donna Friddle and Reverend Drew Hellams. Burial committal service will be at 12:30 p.m. at New Garden Friends Meeting Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge UMC, 2223 Sandy Ridge Road, High Point, North Carolina 27265. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive
