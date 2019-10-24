AUGUST 13, 1936 - OCTOBER 22, 2019 Mrs. Janet Rogers Coltrane, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Clapp's Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Concord Friends Meeting with Rev. Greg Creed officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. Mrs. Coltrane was born August 13, 1936 in Covington, VA. She was a member of Concord Friends Meeting and retired in 2001 from City Motors after more than 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Marvin Coltrane, Sr. Mrs. Coltrane is survived by her son, Fred M. Coltrane, Jr. (Judy) of Atlanta, GA; 2 daughters, Cathy Coltrane Allen and Kristie Lynn Coltrane, both of Greensboro; 6 grandchildren, Sarah Coltrane Forte, Kyle Coltrane, Scotty Allen, Carrie Allen, Hannah May and Haley May; and 1 great-grandchild, Jaxson Forte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Friends Meeting, 5000 Old Randleman Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
