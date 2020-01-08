DECEMBER 5, 1928 - JANUARY 4, 2020 Claude Lewis Coltrane, 91, passed away at his home in Randolph County, NC on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Essie Bame Coltrane; two sisters, Alma Perry and Ruth Roberts; and two brothers, Roy Coltrane, and Kelly Coltrane. His wife of 71 years, Betty Marie Rogers Coltrane, passed away July 29, 2019. Claude and Betty were members of First Baptist Church in Siler City and enjoyed fellowship and worshipped at Moons Chapel Baptist Church in Siler City. Claude retired from Kellwood Hosiery Mill in Siler City. He was active in his second career at his home-based small engine repair shop. Claude was a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge # 714 AFAM and served as Past Master of the lodge. He and Betty were members of Eastern Star for fifty years in Liberty and Siler City. He was a member of the William Prather York VFW Post # 8721in Liberty. He was a life member of the Cpl. Johnny A. Williamson Detachment 1165 Marine Corps League in Asheboro and the American Legion Post 81 in Liberty and served as a Boy Scout leader for Troop No. 502 in Liberty for many years. Claude was one of the last remaining WWII veterans in Siler City. He was a passionate farmer who enjoyed sharing the bounty of their crops with friends and neighbors. Claude is survived by his son, David A. Coltrane Sr., and wife, Jill of Tacloban, Philippines. He had three grandchildren, Stephanie L. Montjoy, and husband, Michael of Ramseur, NC, David A. Coltrane Jr., and wife, Jamie of Pensacola, FL and James L. Coltrane, and wife, Angela of Youngsville, NC. Claude also had eight great-grandchildren, Dillon T. Bates of Louisburg, NC, Joshua M. Montjoy of Ramseur, NC, Daniele E. Coltrane, David A. Coltrane III, Johnathan L. Coltrane, Jacob M. Coltrane, all of Pensacola, FL; Alicia M. Coltrane and Ethan J. Coltrane of Youngsville, NC, as well as one bonus great-granddaughter, La'Treasha M. Tanner. He has many nieces that will miss him as well. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Moons Chapel Baptist Church, in Siler City, NC. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Melanchthon Cemetery in Liberty, NC. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Community Hospice of Randolph County, NC, for the wonderful care and compassion they have shown Claude and his family during his and Betty's illnesses. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Claude's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
