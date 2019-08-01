JANUARY 10, 1931 - JULY 29, 2019 Betty Marie Rogers Coltrane, 88, passed away after a long journey with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's at her home in Randolph County, NC Monday, July 29, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Vestie P. Rogers and Ethel Stuart Rogers, and one brother, Albert Rogers. Betty and Claude were members of First Baptist in Siler City and enjoyed fellowship and worshipped at Moons Chapel Baptist Church in Siler City. Betty worked for eleven years at the Kellwood Hosiery Mill in Siler City. Betty retired from Bank of America in Greensboro, NC, after 20+ years in the trust department. She was a member of the Eastern Star for fifty years in Liberty and Siler City. Betty was a wonderful cook, and she and Claude enjoyed harvesting and canning the many fruits and vegetables they grew in their garden. Betty is survived by her husband of 71 years, Claude L. Coltrane; her son, David A. Coltrane Sr., wife, Jill of Tocloban, Philippines. They also have three grandchildren, Stephanie L. Montjoy, husband Michael of Ramseur NC, David A Coltrane Jr., wife Jamie of Pensacola, FL and James L. Coltrane, wife Angela of Youngsville, NC. Betty and Claude also have eight great-grandchildren, Dillon T. Bates of Louisburg, NC, Joshua M. Montjoy of Ramseur, NC, Daniele E. Coltrane, David A. Coltrane III, Johnathan L. Coltrane, Jacob M. Coltrane, all of Pensacola, FL, Alicia M. Coltrane, Ethan J. Coltrane of Youngsville, NC, as well as one bonus great-granddaughter, La'Treasha M. Tanner. Betty has many nieces and nephews that will miss her as well. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Moons Chapel Baptist Church, in Siler City, NC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Melanchthon Cemetery in Liberty, NC. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Heartland Hospice in Wake County, NC and Community Hospice of Randolph County, NC for the wonderful care and compassion they have shown Betty and her family during her illness. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Betty's family. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty 212 West Swannanoa Avenue Liberty, NC 27298
