PLEASANT GARDEN, NC: Willie Loman Collins, 76, of Pleasant Garden, NC, passed away surrounded by his wife, daughters, and loved ones at Moses Cone Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born in Stokesdale, NC to the late Ernest and Verda Collins. After 10 years of employment with Trailmobile, he would go onto work for Old Dominion Freightliners. A true lover of the outdoors, when not riding his motorcycle or working in the yard, you could find him hunting or fishing. Loman worked with his hand by blacksmithing, woodworking, and making custom knives. He loved the Lord and his church family, who will miss him dearly. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Phyllis Collins, daughters: Barbara C. Decker (Floyd Jr.) and Wendy C. Jackson (David), grandchildren: Tra Decker, Tiffany Jade Duncan (William), Misty Loman Yountz (Patrick), Colby, John (Megan) and Andrew, great-grandchildren: Cayleigh, Ellie, Mattis, Bristol and Charlotte, Maxx, and his beloved dogs Annie, Cotton and Oscar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Vernell Kennedy, Delphia Leonard, Voys Idol, and Inez Causey, and brothers: Bill Collins, Needham Collins and Raymond Collins. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church, 1705 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, NC 27282. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Midway Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Willie Loman Collins
