EDEN Samuel Thomas Collins, 76, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, Colonial Funeral Home Chapel 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison.
Service information
Mar 12
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
4:00PM-4:30PM
4:00PM-4:30PM
Colonial Funeral Home Chapel
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
