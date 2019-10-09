MAY 21, 1939 - OCTOBER 5, 2019 Roy "Shag" Collins passed away Thursday, October 5, 2019. A service honoring his life will be held October 10, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC. Visitation is at 11:30 am followed by funeral service at noon. Brown Funeral Home

Tags

Load entries