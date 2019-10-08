DECEMBER 13, 1962 - OCTOBER 2, 2019 Randy Ray Collins, of Greensboro, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He is survived by his mother Mary Cardwell; sister Tammy Hunt; brother Willie Jeffrey Collins; daughters Macey and Leighanna Collins; son-in-law Terry Hester; grandchildren Ethan and Olivia Hester; mother of his children, Lisa Whitaker. Service will be held on October 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Keeley Park Shelter #2, 4100 Keeley Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.