DECEMBER 13, 1962 - OCTOBER 2, 2019 Randy Ray Collins, of Greensboro, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He is survived by his mother Mary Cardwell; sister Tammy Hunt; brother Willie Jeffrey Collins; daughters Macey and Leighanna Collins; son-in-law Terry Hester; grandchildren Ethan and Olivia Hester; mother of his children, Lisa Whitaker. Service will be held on October 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Keeley Park Shelter #2, 4100 Keeley Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301.

