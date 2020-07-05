OCTOBER 16, 1943 - JUNE 29, 2020 Joan H. Collins, 76, passed away on June 29, 2020 at Wake Forest Medical Center. She was born on October 16, 1943 in Ranburne, AL, the daughter of Miller Brown and Hattie Mae Helen Otwell Norrell. On January 2, 1962 she married Jerel C. Collins who preceded her in death in 2000. She was a member of Life Community Church in High Point. Joan is survived by her two sons; Glenn M Collins (Michele) and Phillip J. Collins (Hope), all of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Grayson Collins of Charlotte, NC, Garrett Collins, Parker Collins, and Morgan Collins, all of Greensboro, NC and siblings; Otis Norrell and Dixie Lowery, both of Ranburne AL and Elane Hyatt and Judy Ramsey of Inman, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Collins family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

