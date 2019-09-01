MADISON Frank Hunter Collins, 80, died Friday, August 30, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday at Papa Frank's Family Cemetery, 892 Mineral Springs Rd. Madison. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
MADISON Frank Hunter Collins, 80, died Friday, August 30, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday at Papa Frank's Family Cemetery, 892 Mineral Springs Rd. Madison. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.