GREENSBORO Joel Andrew Collins, 70, of Greensboro died Thursday, July 4. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee Collins and Ruby Robbins Collins. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Nash Collins; sister, June Fisher (Reed); brother, Michael Collins (Faye); nephews, David and Edward and niece, Amy. And of course, the fur-kids, Ginger, Spencer, and Jake. Andy was born on April 5, 1949 in High Point. He graduated from Guilford College with a degree in accounting and retired from his position as CFO at Electric Supply and Equipment Company in 2011 after his Alzheimer's diagnosis. In his youth, Andy was very active in scouting, earning his Eagle Award by the time he was thirteen. He spent summers on the staff at Camp Uwharrie beginning as a nature instructor and finishing as the waterfront director. Later in life he developed interests in old books, wine and hosta gardening. He also enjoyed travelling, especially to San Francisco and Great Britain. A memorial service will be held later this month; arrangements are incomplete at this time. The family is very grateful to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for the help and support they have provided for this last month. We also thank Andy's "lunch buddies" Jan, Carol, Susan, and Donna for all the laughter and cheer they brought to Andy. And we would especially like to thank Deborah Staley who had taken care of Miriam's mother during her last weeks. She came to help us in April 2018 after Mrs. Nash's death and became a part of the family. Everyone who needs help should be lucky enough to have a Deborah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro (2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405) or NCSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital (1052 William Moore Drive, Raleigh, NC 27607).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.