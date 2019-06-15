GREENSBORO Jerry Robert Collen of Greensboro, NC, age 83 and a widower, passed away at home on April 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He held advanced degrees from MIT and Stevens Institute of Technology and was a captain in the US Air Force. Jerry held numerous executive positions within the security industry including senior vice president of ADT. He left the corporate world to become owner and president of C-Tech Computer Doctor in northern NJ for 16 years and then retired in 2001 with his wife Isabel. He was an avid bridge player and earned the rank of Bronze Life Master. He will be dearly missed by children Cyndi, Maria and Andy Collen and grandchildren, Cameron Clarke and Samantha Bridges.
