DECEMBER 22, 1951 - APRIL 26, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Helen Elizabeth Patterson Coley, 68, passed away at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. She was born in Durham, NC to James Patterson, Sr. and Annie Patterson. Helen graduated from James B. Dudley High School and later attended GTCC and CPCC. She worked as a nurse for many years. In her spare time, she loved sewing, gardening and collecting bells. Survivors include children, Mildred Coley and Joseph Coley, Jr.; brother, James Patterson, Jr.; sister, Delores Jennings; other relatives and friends. Public viewing will begin on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC. A graveside celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.