DECEMBER 22, 1951 - APRIL 26, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Helen Elizabeth Patterson Coley, 68, passed away at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. She was born in Durham, NC to James Patterson, Sr. and Annie Patterson. Helen graduated from James B. Dudley High School and later attended GTCC and CPCC. She worked as a nurse for many years. In her spare time, she loved sewing, gardening and collecting bells. Survivors include children, Mildred Coley and Joseph Coley, Jr.; brother, James Patterson, Jr.; sister, Delores Jennings; other relatives and friends. Public viewing will begin on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC. A graveside celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Coley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

