JUNE 22, 1929 - JULY 7, 2019 STOKESDALE Ruth Elizabeth Landreth Coleman, 90, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Hospice of Rockingham County. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Kallam Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Mrs. Coleman was born on June 22, 1929, in Rockingham County to the late Harvey Landreth and Mary Ethel Hayden Landreth. She was a member of Kallam Grove Christian Church and enjoyed attending the Wednesday Community Prayer Group. She was known and loved for her cooking and canning her delicious pickles, salsa and grape jelly, as well as crocheting. Her love of flowers, camping and gospel music were also evident. In her younger years, she would even sing gospel music on the radio. She adored her special family and her beloved husband, Joseph William Coleman, whom she longed to be with again. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Coleman; brothers, James, Cornelius, Wayne, Watson and Carlton Landreth and sisters, Mae Moore and Fairlina James. Survivors include her son, Danny Coleman; daughter, Shawn Coleman; grandchildren, Lucas Knight and Olivia Brookbank; great-grandchildren, Lane Knight, Brandon Knight, Rachel Wells, William Landreth and Laura Elizabeth; caregiver, Carolyn Conaway, and several special extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home and other times at Shawn's residence. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. The family wishes to thank Annette Goins with Hospice of Rockingham County for her wonderful love and care. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.