Melissa Harmon Coleman, 50, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A life-long resident of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of Patsy Hines Harmon and the late Allen Lane Harmon. Melissa was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and a former employee of the Rockingham Co. Schools and a former employee of Lowes. She was preceded in death by her father. Surviving is her husband, Charles V. Coleman of Reidsville, her mother Patsy Hines Harmon of Reidsville, her daughter, Pamela Harmon of Reidsville, her step-daughter, Heather Paschal (Charlie) of Reidsville, her stepson, Jeffrey Coleman of Graham, her brother, Mark Harmon (Jennifer) of Eden, her niece, Jenna Ellington (Travis), and her grandchildren, Collin, Gavin, and Natalee. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Coleman family and online condolences may be made at our website, www.cittyfh.com. No formal visitation is planned at this time, but the family is at the home of her mother, Mrs. Patsy Harmon, 120 Hines Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
