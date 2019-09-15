MAY 9, 1953 - SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 Jesse Bruce Coleman, 66, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019, after a 10 month battle with cancer. Bruce was retired after 42 years of employment with General Foods/Kraft Corporation. He was born and raised in Lynchburg, VA. He graduated from E.C. Glass High School, Lynchburg, and received a BS Degree in Business Administration from Virginia Tech University. He was an avid Virginia Tech Football fan and an active member of The Hokie Club. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Appomattox, VA. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Cleo Coleman of Lynchburg, VA and his wife of 25 years, Judith Anne (Jeffcoat) Coleman of Oak Ridge. Bruce is survived by his sister, Brenda Isaac (Steve) from Charleston, WV; nephews, Matthew Fidler (Sharry) from Richmond, VA and Patrick Fidler (Kristy) from Charleston, WV; an uncle Kenneth E. Coleman (Dot) from Appomattox, VA, an aunt, Sallie Martin from Floyd, VA; one great niece, Liliana Fidler and two great nephews, Benjamin Fidler and Coleman Fidler; a number of loving cousins, close friend, Steve Perdue, and furry feline companion, Francy. Family would like to express a special thank you to Steve Perdue and James and Debra Chumley for their loving care given to Bruce in his final months. The family is also very grateful to Dr. Brad Sherrill, the staff of Cone Cancer Center and the staff of Beacon Place Hospice House for the excellent and compassionate care that Bruce received. A celebration of life will be held at 12 PM, September 21, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Appomattox, VA, with the Reverend John Flood officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Cemetery Memorial Garden Fund, c/o Linda Moore, 1390 Morning Star Road, Appomattox, VA 24522 or a charity of your choice. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Coleman Family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
