OCTOBER 13, 1926 - JULY 21, 2019 Chestina Evans Coleman, 92, of Reidsville, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Christy Clore officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the home of Billy Coleman. Chestina was born in Rockingham County to the late Walter Franklin Evans and Dellar Warf Evans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; siblings, Catherine Stanton, Thomas, Glenn, and Frank Evans. She is survived by her children, Phyllis C. Perkinson (Mark), and Billy Coleman; grandchildren, Cole Perkinson and Jane Allen Tilley; great granddaughters, Kayleigh Perkinson, Katie Perkinson, and Logan Tilley; numerous nieces and nephews. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
