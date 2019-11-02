KERNERSVILLE Betty Payne Coleman, 78, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2 p.m. at Palestine United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.