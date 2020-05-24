JULY 9, 1962 - MAY 8, 2020 Angela Oleen Coleman passed away at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. Her memorial will be May 30, 2020, 3 p.m. She was a very devoted Jehovah's Witness and very devoted to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Clyde Coleman, Sr. and Shirley Chambers Coleman and a brother Clyde Coleman, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory sisters Veranda Coleman, Shelia Canada Coleman, and sister Priscilla Womack (Nelson) of Minnesota. She also leaves to cherish her memory a brother Darryl Coleman; and a host of nephews, great-nephews, niece, great-nieces, great-aunt, aunts, and uncles and many devoted friends.

