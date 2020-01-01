Amanda Lynn Welch Coleman, 27, a resident of Winston-Salem and former resident of Greensboro, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born November 10, 1992 in Greensboro, the daughter of Gable Tracy and Lesley Anastasia Soos Welch. She was preceded in death by her father on October 11, 2017. Amanda worked at J. Peppers Restaurant in Kernersville. She is survived by her husband, Chance Coleman; her daughter, Kylie Coleman; her son, Killian Coleman; her mother, Lesley S. Welch; her sisters; Stacie Welch, Michelle Welch, Ashley Welch; her brother, Michael Welch; her maternal grandmother, Virginia Soos; her paternal grandmother, Doris Welch and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service for Amanda will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Eugene Dean. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made in Amanda's memory to the local animal shelter or EMS/fire dept. of the donor's choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.