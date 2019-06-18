GREENSBORO Madge S. Cole, 95, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehabilitation. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Green Hill Cemetery. Madge was born in Springfield Center, NY on June 9, 1924, to the late Emil Spurny and Rosina Spurny. Madge was a talented artist, a published author of the historical novel, "Southern Conflict," and was an avid photographer. She was a graduate of both Syracuse University and Cornell University. She retired as a medical technician from Wesley Long Hospital where she worked for many years. During her retirement years, she also worked at Measurement, Inc. Madge was also very active in political causes and promoting women's rights. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years, Jack Burgess Cole; and her sisters Jane and Mary. She is survived by nieces Ann Gaily, and Pat Finch; nephew Mike Maine; great-niece Scottie Gregory Hundley; great-nephews Rick Pearman and James Gregory; great-great-niece Jessica Stutts and great-great-nephew Patrick Stutts. She is also survived by her long-time special friends, Lounette Bridgeman and John Anthony Lettera. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA at 501 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is serving the Cole family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.