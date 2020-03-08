COLE JR, CHARLES, THOMAS MARCH 22, 1953 - MARCH 1, 2020 Mr. Charles Thomas Cole, Jr son of the late Charles Sr. and Pearlie Mae Cole of Laurinburg, NC. He was born on March 22, 1953 in Greensboro, NC and departed this life March 1, 2020, at his home, in Greensboro, NC. Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Mae Cole. He attended public schools in Guilford County and graduated from James B. Dudley High School, Class of 1971. Immediately after graduating High School he joined and proudly served in the United States Marines and retired as Army Reserve. Charles was a loving and caring father with a love for music, tv and spending time with family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memories two sons; Otis Stokes and Freddie Cole of Greensboro, NC. and one daughter, Theresa Williamson of Greensboro, NC, three grandchildren; Amiya Stokes, Alana Stokes and O'Mauri Stokes and two sisters; Ida Ruth Cole and Teresa Cole both of Greensboro, NC. Many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Woodard Funeral Home in-charge of service: March 9, 2020 at St James Baptist Church, 536 W Florida Street, Greensboro, NC. Family visitation is at 11:30 a.m. and service at 12 noon. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N Ohenry Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27405
