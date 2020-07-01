APRIL 12, 1928 - JUNE 28, 2020 James Garfield Coffer, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on June 28, 2020. Graveside funeral services to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. A "walk through" time of visiting with family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Lambeth Chapel. A lifelong resident of Guilford County, Jim was the son of the late Ada Cassell and Jesse Garfield Coffer. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Josephine Carty Coffer; sisters, Lillie Mae Crum, and Elaine Parrish; brother, Eldred Coffer. Jim was retired from the Guilford County Sheriff's Department following twenty-seven years of service. He also had served his country during WWII with the United States Army. He was a member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church. Survivors include his daughter, Debra Cassetta and Frank of Liberty; grandchildren, Bradley Cassetta and Amanda of Thomasville, and Bryan Cassetta and Kenzie of Burlington; great-grandchildren, Selah, Ava, Sadie, and Tyler; sisters, Thelma Teague, and Louise Dove; brother, Thomas Coffer; and a host of extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 3233 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W Wendover Ave Greensboro NC 27408
Service information
Jul 2
Graveside Funeral Service
Thursday, July 2, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 O'Henry Boulevard
Greensboro, NC 27405
Jul 2
"Walkthrough" Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
