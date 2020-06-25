DECEMBER 3, 1921 - JUNE 21, 2020 Adminta Marie Eure "Minta" Coeyman, 98, of 6100 West Friendly Avenue, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Wesley Long Community Hospital. Mrs. Coeyman was born in Gates County, NC on December 3, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Tazewell Augustus and Lucie Persons Johnson Eure. She was also preceded in death by her husband Don of 55 years, three brothers, Thaddeus "Thad" Eure, Sr., Tazewell D. Eure, Sr., and Dr. Darden J. Eure, Sr., two sisters Ethleen E. Cochran, and Louise E. Artz, and a niece Armecia Eure Black. Surviving are nephews Welsford Eure Artz and wife, Sarah, of Durham, NC, Darden Eure, Jr. and wife, Myrna, of Morehead City, NC, and Tazewell Eure, Jr. and wife, Cecelia, of Boiling Springs, SC, niece Armecia Lee Black of Durham, NC, 16 great-nieces and nephews, and many great-great-nephews and nieces, and special family friends. A 1943 graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College in Greenville, now East Carolina University, she taught in the Winston-Salem and Greensboro City Schools--teaching 2nd grade at Sternberger Elementary in Greensboro, retiring in 1972. Her volunteer activities included the Red Cross Bloodmobile, Crisis Control, teaching Sunday School, and serving as a volunteer for 30 years at Wesley Long Community Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Due to the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later time when conditions are safer for family and friends to join together and remember her life. She will be buried in the family plot in the Gatesville Cemetery. The family would like to thank the loyal, loving, caring staff at Friends Home West who often went "above and beyond" caring for Minta. A special thank you also to Wesley Long Hospital 2 West ICU personnel and physicians for their care and compassion during her recent stay. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Lee Street, Greensboro, NC 27406, or the Friends West Employee Fund. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Miller Funeral Home 304 Main Street, P.O. Box 23, Gatesville, NC 27938
