NOVEMBER 16, 1942 - OCTOBER 13, 2019 Kenny Newton Cockman, 76, of Browns Summit, NC, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born in Robbins, NC to Roland and Margaret Cockman. He was a veteran of the US Army and proudly served in the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roland Darrell Cockman; and sister, Virginia C. Nall. Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Kenneth Cockman and Travis Doughty; daughter, Shelby Taylor; siblings, Ronnie Cockman, Stanley Cockman, and Etheline C. Hussey; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Inurnment with military honors will be Saturday, October 17, 2019, 12 p.m., at Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
