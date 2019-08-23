JANUARY 31, 1920 - AUGUST 21, 2019 Mrs. Annie Elizabeth Cook Cockman, age 99, passed away peacefully with her sons by her side on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park with Dr. Gray Clark officiating. Mrs. Cockman was a member of Presbyterian Church of the Cross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Thomas Cockman. She is survived by her children Morris Ray Cockman (Anita) of Pleasant Garden, Phillip Alan Cockman (Sharon) of Greensboro, and Ashley Carson Cockman, II (Debbie) of Mooresville; grandchildren Ashley Carson Cockman, III (Kashmira), Adam Thomas Cockman Marley (Julie), Dale Watkins Cockman (Kevin Powers), and Cory Alan Cockman (Jennifer); great-grandchildren Noah Thomas Marley, Jacob Karl Marley, and Cameron Lee Cockman; and a host of family and friends whom she loved. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting Mrs. Cockman's family. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
