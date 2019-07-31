OCTOBER 31, 1955 - JULY 31, 2019 Jesse F. Cocklereece, 63, of Brown Summit, NC, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel in Greensboro. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Jesse was born in Guilford County on October 31, 1955 to Mickie Sands Cocklereece (Sisk) and the late Floyd Franklin Cocklereece. A member of the class of 1974, he was known as a gifted athlete and was a star pitcher and quarterback for the Northeast Guilford Jr. and Sr. High Schools, helping lead both the JR. Varsity and Varsity teams to numerous victories. Jessie also played baseball for the Cone's American Legion Post Team. He was offered a scholarship to play college ball but threw his arm out and was unable to take his talents to the next level. He went in business with his father Floyd at Cocklereece Construction and they were both respected home builders in our area. He was an avid Ford Mustang collector in years past and had recently turned his attention to collecting tractors. Jessie was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time in the North Carolina mountains. He is preceded in death by his father Floyd F. Cocklereece and his sister Frankie Cocklereece. He is survived by his wife Christine Cocklereece of the home, and his mother Mickie Sisk of Brown Summit. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Thursday just prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are welcomed, but memorial contributions can also be made to: the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409.
