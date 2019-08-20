MAY 4, 1927 - AUGUST 13, 2019 Arnold Benjamin Cochrane, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 13. He was born on May 4, 1927 in Lincolnton, North Carolina and was a resident of Greensboro for the last 66 years. Ben was a proud 1952 graduate of NC State University with a B.S. degree in furniture engineering. He retired as a sales representative for Cochrane Furniture Company. He was also a U.S. Navy World War II veteran and a member of Starmount Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher, a deacon, and a newsletter and Mobile Meals volunteer. In addition, he was a former member of Starmount Forest Country Club and later, Sedgefield Country Club, and a longtime member of the Wolfpack Club. Ben was predeceased by his wife, Mable Ruth Mundy Cochrane, on July 7, 2017; his parents, Arnold Benedict Cochrane and Agnes Mae Dellinger Cochrane of Lincolnton; and two sisters, Mary Agnes Cochrane Ward and Laura Cochrane White. He is survived by sons, Ben Cochrane, Jr., David Cochrane and wife Susan, and Stephen Cochrane, all of Greensboro. Also surviving are four grandsons: Brad (Stacy), Robert (Jessica), both of Richmond, VA, and Ben III (Ashley) and Faison of Greensboro. Five great-grandsons also survive: Caleb, Noah, and Sutton of Richmond, and Ben and Will of Greensboro. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27403 or to Senior Resources of Guilford, P.O. Box 21993, Greensboro, NC 27420 (note on memo line: for Mobile Meals program). Online condolences may be directed to www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm Street
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.