JULY 16, 1947 - SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 Mrs. Irene Frances Smith Cochran, 72, of Eden, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Jacob's Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Cochran was born in Cascade, Virginia on July 16, 1947, a daughter of Edward and Christine Smith, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her husband Curtis Cochran and her brother Edward Smith, Jr. She was a retired school custodian. She is survived by her good friends, Don and Shirley Cox. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mrs. Cochran. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC

Tags

Load entries