AUGUST 16, 1926 - JUNE 16, 2020 Reggie Blaine Coble, 93, of Julian, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Randolph Hospital. Reggie loved his community and was an active member of Coble's Lutheran Church. After more than 50 years of service, he retired from Neese's Sausage where his long commitment showed his strong work ethic. He enjoyed gardening, photography and traveling in his later years. A private graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Coble's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Julian. He will lie in repose on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home. Reggie was the son of the late Harlan Brooks and Lela Ethel Curtis Coble and was also preceded in death by his wife, Theba Collins Coble; son, James Michael Coble; brothers, Clifford Coble, Hubert Coble and Winfred Coble; and sister, Gladys Jones. He leaves behind his daughters, Diane C. Kirkman (Richard) and Nina Coble; sons, Robert Jeffrey Coble (Gina) and Reggie Darrell Coble (Martiez Taylor); grandchildren, Ross Kirkman (Amanda) and Reid Kirkman (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Rhys Kirkman, Harrison Kirkman, Eleanor Kirkman, Aubrey Kirkman, and Noah Kirkman; and sister-in-law, Frances Coble. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coble's Lutheran Church, 5200 Coble Church Road, Julian, NC 27283. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Coble family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue Liberty, NC 27298
