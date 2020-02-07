FEBRUARY 18, 1959 - FEBRUARY 4, 2020 Rebecca Louise Coble was born on February 18, 1959. She was 59 years old at the time of her death. Rebecca Louise Coble passed away on February 4, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all those who loved her and in the thoughts and prayers of people throughout the country who could not be there as she said her final goodbye. She is preceded in death by her father Ray Reed, and her brother Darrel Reed. Surviving family is her mother Ruby Reed and her two sons whom she loved dearly: her eldest, Sheldon Ray Coble, and his two children Jayden Ray Coble, and Rain Leigh Coble; her youngest son Adam Daniel Coble with his wife Shelagh Coble and their two children Conner Ray Coble, and Alexandria Bailey Coble. A celebration of her life will be held at Plain View Baptist Church, 1820 Mt. Hope Church Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Coble, Rebecca
To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Coble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.