Michael Allen Coble, 54, of Brown Summit, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Liberty Lane Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. Allen was born on November 26, 1964 in Guilford County, the son of the late Jack Farrell Coble and the late Emma Berger Rumley. After graduating from N.E. Senior High School in McLeansville, Allen served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for many years at Lorillard Tobacco Company and later was self-employed in the construction business. Allen loved all sports, especially NASCAR. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Farrell Coble and Emma Berger Rumley; stepfather, John A. Rumley, Sr., and stepbrother, Paul Rumley. He is survived by his, sister, Lynn Sowder (Bill) of Reidsville; brother, David Coble of Brown Summit; aunt and uncle, Grace and Ted Anderson of Brown Summit; stepmother, Jane Coble of Greensboro; stepbrothers, Jim Rumley of Brown Summit, Mark Rumley (Debbie) of Archdale and John A. Rumley, Jr. (Brenda) of Greensboro; stepsister, Daisy Rumley of Greensboro; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 Newlyn Street, Greensboro, NC 27408 with the Reverend Nathan Harris officiating. Burial will take place in the Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date with military honors provided by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Lane Hospice, 1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Coble family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
