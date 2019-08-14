OCTOBER 2, 1936 - AUGUST 9, 2019 Joy Willett Coble, 82, died August 9, 2019 in Maryland. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Glenn Garver officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Joy was born October 2, 1936 in Birmingham, AL to the late Vera Lenora Lackey and Robert Manley Willett. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of over 55 years, Louis Earl Coble; sisters, Victoria Collins and Carrie Jo Lackey and brother, Kenneth Willett. Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Coble and a son Martin Coble. She attended Fletcher Academy in Hendersonville, NC where she met the love of her life, Louis. She graduated from Emmanuel Missionary College in Berrien Springs, MI and earned her master's degree from La Sierra University in Riverside, CA. Joy worked as a church school teacher in Greensboro, Burlington, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Albemarle and Greenville, SC. Joy enjoyed gardening, trips to the beach and game nights with friends and family. She was an active member of Greensboro Seventh-day Adventist Church for many years. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Prince George County, Maryland or to the Alzheimer's Association. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral & Cremation Services 300 West Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27408
