GREENSBORO Gary David Coble, 72, died Friday, January 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24 at Bethlehem UMC, 6103 Appomattox Rd., Climax, NC, 27233. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Coble, Gary David
