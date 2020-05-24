FEBRUARY 26, 1954 - MAY 19, 2020 Nancy Louise McClintock Cobb, 66, of Climax, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Loflin Funeral Home in Liberty. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park. Nancy was the daughter of the late, Iris and Robert McClintock and was also preceded in death by her brother, William Ronnie Allred. She leaves behind her husband, Raymond Cobb; step-son, Daniel Cobb; and brother, Roy McClintock. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home is honored to serve Nancy's family. Loflin Funeral Home
