GREENSBORO Louise Cobb, 81, died Monday, March 16, 2020. A private homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday, March 22 at St. Paul Apostle Church at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

