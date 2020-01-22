JANUARY 19, 1929 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Lester Earle Cobb, 91, of Liberty, NC passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a long-time resident of Kittery, Maine where he was a long-term member of First Christian Church and served as trustee and deacon. He also graduated from Traip Academy in 1947 and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He could fix anything if it was broken and if you put it on his workbench it would magically return fixed better than new! The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at J. S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, Kittery, ME. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Christian Church at 2 p.m. He was the son of the late Lester E. and Julia Howe Cobb and was also preceded in death by his brother, Archie E. Cobb; and sisters, Sylvia Dougherty and Betty Chick. Surviving is his wife, Priscilla L. Cobb; sons, Gary E. Cobb (Mildred), Brian A. Cobb (Doreen), and Bruce A. Cobb (Lori); grandchildren, Justin E. Cobb, Michael S. Cobb, Richard A. Cobb, Jared N. Cobb, and Justin Smith; great-grandchildren, Mason D. Cobb, Owen W. Cobb, and Ethan Smith; sisters, Arlene Chick, Mary Stewart, Patricia Tindall, and Judith Bigelow. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Cobb family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue Liberty, NC 27298
Cobb, Lester Earle
