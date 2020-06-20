OCTOBER 28, 1964 - JUNE 18, 2020 Larry Keith Cobb, 55, of Reidsville, NC, formerly of Summerton, SC, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Cobb Family Cemetery. A native of Rockingham County, he lived for several years in Summerton, SC and was preceded in death by his mother: Hazel Cobb Williams, and his stepfather: Bennis "Champ" Williams. He was a retired employee of Harris Teeter warehouse in Greensboro and later was the co-owner of LNC Tire Co. in Summerton, SC. Larry loved animals, fishing, NASCAR, watching wrestling on TV and attending go-cart races. Survivors include his brothers: Derek L. Williams (Connie) of Elkton, VA, and M. Shane Williams (Angie) of Reidsville, sister: Gayle W. Price of Stokesdale and a special cousin: Barry Cobb (Janice) of Wentworth. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no formal visitation, but the family will see friends following the service at the cemetery. Memorials may be sent to: the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc 308 Lindsey St.

To send flowers to the family of Larry Cobb, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 22
Graveside Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
11:00AM
Cobb Family Cemetery
600 Riverside Circle
Eden, NC 27288
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries