JANUARY 31, 1919 - JULY 10, 2019 Mabel Hepler Clinard, 100, formerly of 706 Overbrook Drive, Thomasville, NC, died on July 10, 2019, at Piedmont Crossing, her home for the last 5 years. There, because of her friendly, caring and inviting attitude to many, she was affectionally called "The Greeter." A lifelong resident of Thomasville, she was born January 31, 1919, a daughter of the late Lacy Evert Hepler and Ella Howard Hepler. Mrs. Clinard was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Aaron Brown Clinard; her grandchildren Kristian Scott Clinard and Emily Helen Clinard; and her brothers and sister Howard Hepler, Lois Hepler Sink and Stokes Hepler. She was a special mother to her three boys of whom she was very proud: Aaron Neal Clinard and his wife Lyl MacLean of High Point, Rodney Hepler Clinard and his wife Annette West of Greensboro, and Don Brooks Clinard and his wife Julie Eanes of Thomasville; and then her "fourth son," Rusty VanLandingham. Mrs. Clinard was also a wonderful grandmother (Grandmommie) to Lyl MacLean Clinard Kluttz of High Point and her husband Bill Kluttz, Aaron Neal Clinard, Jr. of High Point and his wife Betsey Mendenhall, and Ella Brooks Clinard of Thomasville. She is also survived by her five very special great-grandsons (the Boys) (GG) Neal Clinard, William Kluttz, Rudduck Clinard, Hector Clinard and Whatley Clinard; and her brother Bobby Lee Hepler and eight nieces and nephews. A 1937 graduate of Fair Grove High School, Mrs. Clinard also attended Ashmore Business College. During World War II, and as a part of America's Greatest Generation, Mrs. Clinard left Thomasville, and like many other females of her era, honorably served our country in government service. She worked in Washington, DC with the Maritime Commission, supporting the U.S. Navy and later in Winston-Salem with the War Department. For most of the early years of her marriage, she was a devoted and full-time wife and mother. In some years, she worked with the Davidson County Tax Department, Davidson County Board of Elections, and the American Red Cross. Mrs. Clinard was a lifelong Baptist and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Thomasville for over 50 years. She lovingly served in many capacities, such as Sunday School teacher in the children's department, various church committees, a member of the Philathea Sunday School class, the M. Perryman Circle, the Ladies Aid Society, and the F.I.S.H. Senior Citizens group. A funeral service will be held on July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville with Rev. Peggy Finch officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Christian Enrichment Center at the church. The family would like to extended a special "thank you" to the staff of Piedmont Crossing for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Piedmont Crossing, 100 Hedrick Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
