SHERRILLS FORD Dorothy Sherrill Clinard, 80, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church in Denver. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Bennett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
