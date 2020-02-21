Mark Richard Clifton, 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Grace Fellowship at South Park and burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Harry Davis and Louise Snow Clifton and had lived in Reidsville all of his life. Mark had professed his faith in Jesus Christ and he enjoyed connecting with people on Facebook. He is survived by his son, Joshua Mark Clifton Sr. of Reidsville; his brother, Michael Clifton, Sr. (B. J.) of Reidsville; his aunt, Pete Snow of Reidsville; his grandson, Joshua Mark Clifton, Jr.; nephew, Michael Clifton, Jr.; niece; Anna Clifton Jones (Joshua); and cousins Laura Burton, Lisa B. Bennett, Kim C. Gotwald, and Steve Clifton. The family would like to thank his loving neighbors, Bill and Robin Pegram, for their care and kindness. The family will see friends from 6 till 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home and at other times at his childhood home, 1417 Brookwood Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320. Memorials may be made to: Grace Fellowship at South Park, 1863 S. Park Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
