GREENSBORO Mary Clemons Perry, 67, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Cemetery, 2716 McConnell Road. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro.

