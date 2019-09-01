AUGUST 27, 2019 GREENSBORO - Debi Pupello Clem passed away on Tuesday, August 27th. She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven. She married David Clem in April of 2012. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Tony and Pat Pupello, as well as sister Laureen (Jim) and brothers Mark (Missy), Michael (Karen), and Robert. She also leaves three precious nieces, Michelle, Brianna and Megan.
