CLAYTON, FRANCIS ANTHONY TONY JANUARY 29, 1943 - December 25, 2019 Francis Anthony "Tony" Clayton passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born on January 29, 1943 in Gainsville, TX, the son of Michael Penn Clayton, Sr. and Juanita James Clayton. Tony graduated from Page High School, class of 1961. He worked for Associated Mechanical Contractors as a superintendent for 32 years and retired from Environmental Air after 12 years of employment. He was a member of Glenwood Presbyterian Church. Tony was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Greensboro Lodge #76. Tony enjoyed time at his beach house in Garden City, SC, and watching NASCAR, Carolina Panthers, and Tar Heel basketball. Early in life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Tony was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his loving wife, Frances Ann Clayton and his son, Bert Clayton and brother, Michael Penn Clayton Jr. as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved "four-legged friend," Kaboobee. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. with Reverend Vernon McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the nurses and techs at Moses Cone Hospital, Unit 2C. Memorials may be made in Tony's memory to Glenwood Presbyterian Church, 1305 Glenwood Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403 or Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
