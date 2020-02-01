GREENSBORO Barbara Clayton, 68, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, February 3 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Rd. at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

